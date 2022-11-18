Please fix Paria Village phone service

Paria Village is located off the Blanchisseuse Main Road and is not far from the Asa Wright Nature Centre. For the past four and a half months, the village’s telephone service has not been functional, and it is overbearing.
Residents are virtually isolated and cannot communicate within the village or outside. They cannot even make emergency calls. Many of them are farmers and travel far into the forest to attend to their crops and have to remain in communication with their respective families. There are many women and young children in the village and crime is everywhere.
The residents have lodged several complaints and the problem has not been rectified to date. I lodged a complaint through the call-in service approximately one and a half months ago, and was told that the company is aware of the problem and is working on it.
This is beyond ridiculous and it’s time to do something to help the residents of the village. Yesterday, I visited the village and was shocked to learn that the service is still not functional. Please investigate and take action now.
Fazal Khan
on behalf of Paria residents