Recently, there have been many reports of motor vehicle accidents, some fatal, on our roads, especially the Solomon Hochoy and Uriah Butler highways. The most recent is one along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of the Tarouba Stadium.

Now, accidents can and will happen all the time. Nobody would willingly get into a vehicular accident because there can be loss of limb and even life. However, human error is very much the cause of accidents, as people will lose concentration, make wrong judgements and even fall asleep or fall ill at the most crucial time while on the road.

To err is human.

If I remember correctly, cable barriers were installed along the Solomon Hochoy Highway as a measure to reduce the seriousness of accidents whenever a vehicle runs off the road and ends up on the opposite side of the highway causing a “head-on” accident. This often turns out to be fatal.

Also, if I recall correctly, there was a time, just after the cable barriers were installed, that there was a notable reduction of accidents involving vehicles crossing the median.

However, a drive along this highway reveals that much of the cable barriers are either broken, flattened or completely removed. So, I implore the relevant authorities to have this most important structure repaired or replaced, where missing, in order to save lives.

After all, life is the most important treasure of our very existence.

We should preserve it at all times.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

