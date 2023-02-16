Please fix Sam City Avenue

I am pleading with the authorities to fix the road called Sam City Avenue before a serious accident occurs there.
That avenue is off the San Fernando Bypass, at the intersection across from the lights leading to the Gulf View Link Road. The area where the road is in a deplorable state is right in front of the entrance to SuperPharm and First Citizens bank.
It is a part of the road that always has a lot of vehicles, as in addition to those who are going to SuperPharm and First Citizens, cars going to Republic Bank, FunStation, Starbucks, Pizza Hut and KFC also pass there.
Drivers have to either risk serious damage to their cars or make a wide loop in the road to avoid the deep holes, risking colliding with an oncoming vehicle.
I hope that something will be done to rectify this situation before it is too late and a life is lost on that stretch.
Hilma Barnes
Gulf View