This is an open letter to the Port of Spain City Corporation.
I write to highlight a dangerous hazard on the corner of Edward Street and Independence Square North outside the Treasury building.
In the middle of the intersection box painted yellow, there is a rectangular manhole cover approximately two feet in width and six feet in length that is on the verge of collapse. It has sunken so deep that when driving east on Independence Square, it evades the driver’s view.
In that regard, I call upon the Port of Spain City Corporation to repair this impending disaster. It is worse than the average pothole in T&T. If anything, or anybody, falls inside of there, God alone knows where they will end up.