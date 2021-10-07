With the news that the Delta variant has also been found in Tobago, the writing is on the wall. The patient has not travelled anywhere. This deadly variant is already floating around in several counties in Trinidad.
We need to urgently vaccinate all children between 12 and 18 years old who have not yet received the recommended Pfizer jab. I am sure there are many who would prefer to be attending classes and mingling with their friends. Social distancing or not, school life will still be more enjoyable than classes at home.
Fear breeds more fear, but the indelible truth is that vaccination prevents serious infection and less likelihood of hospitalisation and early death.
It is also most unreasonable and downright boldfaced for some parents to expect that their unvaccinated children should be allowed in classrooms with those who are vaccinated.
I have written several letters in this vein. Vaccinate to operate. Another one may help some parents with reservations to do the sensible thing.
Parents, please say yes to immediate vaccinations for yourself, your children and extended family members.