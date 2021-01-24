Please, have a heart

With the new system coming on stream concerning applying for exemption it is unfair to ask those who have already done all the necessary paperwork to reapply.

Put yourself in their shoes how would you feel hearing this, being put through the pain of doing this once more with no guarantee that the system will function even properly being overloaded with the application?

Not in my wildest stretch of the imagination could I see this as being right. How can anyone do this and feel comfortable knowing what many of these our very own citizens out there are going through?

Most definitely there will be those whose names are on the top of the list close to coming home after waiting months.

Now with the new online system coming into being there is no telling where their names will end up this time around. Thousands would once more be reapplying along with new individuals trying to get home still.

I am calling on the relevant authorities who are in charge to give those 8,000-plus who have already applied the first opportunity to come home and the new system can also kick in for new applicants. Please let us try our utmost best to end the stress of thousands of our nationals stranded out there and suffering.

If possible can we have more facilities to handle a larger amount returning home obeying all the necessary protocols that are in place? While I am not in any way criticising what we do have as a citizen I believe we can do a bit better going forward for our very own. Where there is a will there is also away.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

