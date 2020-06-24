It is reported that Caribbean Airlines (CAL) lost $96.1 million since we closed the borders. CAL will lose a lot more in time. As the Government basically owns CAL, I hope they don’t open the borders to reduce their losses. It is taxpayers’ money.
We are doing well during this Covid epidemic with our borders closed. While airlines around the world (which are privately owned) are trying to pressure the Caribbean islands to re-open their borders, especially for the upcoming winter season, and even Virgin Airways stating they will fly to Tobago starting in October.
I suggest we keep our borders closed until a vaccine is made for this disease, even if it takes a year. Our safety should be our priority.