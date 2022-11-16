It is appalling how people in high places and rank in society look down on the so-called “small man”.
It has been exactly six months since maxi-taxi drivers have received their salaries from the Ministry of Education for school contracts given by the PTSC (Public Transport Service Corporation).
To date, drivers are picking up and dropping off children Monday to Friday, and nothing. Clearly and as usual, maxi-taxi drivers are looked at with scant courtesy because they are deemed “hustlers”. I will not even get into that right now.
My main concern is that the end of the year is approaching, and we have yet received what is owed to us. Several calls have been made to both the Ministry of Education and PTSC’s office, only to be told nothing yet. How are we to survive, how are we to maintain our buses?
Please, Ministry of Education, pay us what is owed.