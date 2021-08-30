Our country began preparations to celebrate our Independence as evident by the red, white, and black decorations outside many structures.
However, “Are we genuinely independent?” According to yourdictionary.com, the word independence means “freedom from the influence, control, or determination of another or others”.
The most dangerous thing to take from a man is his freedom, especially when he was born free.
Even our Creator in His wisdom left man with the onus to choose.
The opposite of the word freedom are words like “mandatory” “totalitarian” and “subservience”.
This pandemic is also threatening our democracy, our innate love for each other. We discriminate against each other, within families, amongst congregations, between colleagues, friends, and even customers.
You are either “vaccinated” or “unvaccinated” Some persons are more scared of losing their freedom to choose than acquiring any virus, yet others are more scared of injecting the only body that they have with — an emergency vaccine.
To quote Aung San Suu Kyi: “The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.”
Christians know that an object like “a cross around your neck” cannot save them.
Are we independent when we still return to our slave masters through the Privy Council in England?
Is it true that Trinidad and Tobago is free from the influence and control of other countries during this pandemic?
How can we fully celebrate our independence when we are inhibited by a state of emergency? Today I ask our nation to pray.