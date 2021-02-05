Please protect our women

Three months have not passed since the gruesome murder of the Ashanti Riley and yet another female has fallen victim to these monsters.

How many more women will suffer the same fate before we are taken seriously? We have been placed under a microscope for far too long where the focus is on a code of conduct that we should adhere to. “Dress appropriately”, “be vigilant”, but even in doing so, we are still prey for these predators.

Where is the same emphasis for males to do right by us; to protect us; to keep their hands to themselves?

As a nation, we should once more become each other’s keeper; do not turn a blind eye.

Hold your family and friends accountable for their wrong-doings, regardless of how small they may be! We should not live in fear of males and what may be done to us when we tell you no.

Speak up when your friends converse negatively when referencing females and then pass it off as a mere joke.

Stop chastising us when we express our discomfort around you. It is insufficient to verbalise “Be a better man”; take a proactive approach!

To the Government and legal fraternity, you have failed us. Support from both the leaders of this country and opposition should be given to prevent acts of this kind. This should not become another political debate, but rather a work in unity for the greater good of the public.

The most alarming information concerning this entire case is that a suspect in it has 70 charges against him. Why was he walking the streets of our beloved Trinidad and Tobago freely?

This is unacceptable! We are appealing to you to have a more stringent law enforced.

These perpetrators must not be walking amongst us and their callous acts must not go unpunished.

To my beloved Trinbagonians, let us pray fervently for the conversion of our small twin-island country. Pray without ceasing. Change is not impossible, but only through continuous prayer, faith and action can we achieve this. Pray over and with your loved ones for God’s constant protection. Let us cultivate love; the love that was given to us through Christ.

The futures of Andrea Bharatt, Ashanti Riley and many like them have been snatched and they did not deserve this.

Their contribution to the betterment of this country of ours is something their relatives will never be allowed to witness.

Oriana Lezama

Brazil

