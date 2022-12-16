Please put our children first

IT was a joy to read the challenge that Sagicor took up after adopting six primary schools in the country. I believe there were 80 entrants in all. This tells of the need that is out there in our communities, etc. As you read and listen to the news, it is clear that many of our schools do have issues. How often do we see parents and children on the road protesting the poor conditions at their child’s learning institution? I do not have to go into details; the stats are there for all to see and hear.
Let me be realistic. With the state of our economy and the constant reminder that money will not come as before, Trinidad and Tobago can do with all the help it can get. Therefore, what was done by Sagicor in assisting these six schools is an excellent gesture. I do hope that others will come on board if they have not done so already. Our financial institutions, unions, religious organisations, and businesses all sharing the burden of our nation, our children need you now more than ever.
I believe this is the way we, as a Republic, ought to go—with the strong and able coming to the forefront and taking some of the financial burden. After all, this land has been a blessing for you, so it is a good thing to give back if you can. Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan