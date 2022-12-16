Please put our children first

IT was a joy to read the challenge that Sagicor took up after adopting six primary schools in the country. I believe there were 80 entrants in all. This tells of the need that is out there in our communities, etc. As you read and listen to the news, it is clear that many of our schools do have issues. How often do we see parents and children on the road protesting the poor conditions at their child’s learning institution? I do not have to go into details; the stats are there for all to see and hear.

Let me be realistic. With the state of our economy and the constant reminder that money will not come as before, Trinidad and Tobago can do with all the help it can get. Therefore, what was done by Sagicor in assisting these six schools is an excellent gesture. I do hope that others will come on board if they have not done so already. Our financial institutions, unions, religious organisations, and businesses all sharing the burden of our nation, our children need you now more than ever.

I believe this is the way we, as a Republic, ought to go—with the strong and able coming to the forefront and taking some of the financial burden. After all, this land has been a blessing for you, so it is a good thing to give back if you can. Let us do it together.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

Growing a beautiful game

Growing a beautiful game

Barbecues, cake stalls, car washes; common fund-raising strategies of communities and individuals trying to attain some goal. They don’t raise much, but it is an example of the way people can come together to do things for themselves.

Whither fuel liberalisation?

Whither fuel liberalisation?

WHILE understandable, the two increases in the prices of fuels this year have caused tremendous financial pain for the citizens, as those higher prices at the pump came alongside consistently higher prices in markets and supermarkets.

Like higher prices for food, the increase in the price of fuel has had a direct and negative impact on the standard of living of almost every citizen of this Republic, given the importance of transportation to all aspects of life.

Clean up your house, Governor

At last, the august State enterprise, the plaything of the Minister of Finance, the towering Central Bank of T&T, is finally summoning the statistical fortitude to provide empirical data that the increase in gas prices is behind the spiralling inflation rate.

It’s nice to see the Central Bank recovering from the stunning, but not unexpected loss from their completely misguided case against Jwala Rambarran, exposure of how much the said Governor worked for, which has gone up by more than four per cent since they unfairly terminated Jwala at the behest of the Minister of Finance as well as the failed case against Maritime.

Please put our children first

Is a UNC/PDP alliance in the works?

IN 2010, the political parties that made up the People’s Partnership were worth their weight in gold. I will not itemise them. We know who they were and who disengaged themselves in disappointment. Simply put, the United National Congress was the strongest in the Partnership and took charge. Not everyone liked the feeling of being used and the Partnership crumbled.

Too many failures: it’s time for PNM to go

AT the beginning of this month we had two colossal failures giving themselves B+ rating for doing their jobs. Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob for his appalling performance, and he has defended his crime-fighting strategies, saying they were constantly evolving in order to tackle the changing landscape of crime and criminality in T&T. What a load of hogwash.