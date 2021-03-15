The recent launch of the Commonwealth Garden at Wildflower Park, Serpentine Road, St Clair, is a welcome initiative by the new British High Commissioner, who seems pleasantly determined to build on the good work done by her predecessor, Tim Stew. At the launching ceremony, the Mayor of Port of Spain, Joel Martinez took the opportunity to also announce his office’s intention to pedestrianise Ariapita Avenue, starting in the third quarter of this year.
On paper, this would appear to be a positive development, save and except for those folks actually living in the affected areas who are bound to be concerned about gaining access to their properties during the time period when the avenue is closed to vehicular traffic.
Now Mr Mayor, if you think it is a good idea to close off vehicular traffic on Ariapita Avenue, why do you allow vehicles to drive through the Beetham market during prime shopping hours? Really Mr Martinez, this is similar to having a large pick-up truck graze your elbow while you are in aisle three of your favourite supermarket. It is a very dangerous practice that should never have been allowed.
So please, make an immediate effort to stop all vehicles from driving through the Beetham market from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, as it is both very dangerous and inconvenient to shoppers on foot.
Also, pre-Covid-19, there were three entrances to the Beetham market, but since the onset of Covid-19, two of them have been closed, with all market shoppers having to converge in the one small car park off Abbatoir Road.
In this regard, I would like to invite you to meet me there at 4.30 a.m. this Saturday morning to witness the absolute chaos that having only one entrance to the market causes. One would have thought that in times of a pandemic the authorities should be looking to space out people more and not the opposite. Finally, the market needs a greater police presence and a host of cleaners operating while shopping is taking place. Sadly, the general environment there, where thousands of citizens are busy purchasing fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish is frighteningly similar to the Beetham garbage dump.