Please stop the name-calling

The recent fiasco with name-calling between Camille Robinson-Regis and Kamla Persad-Bissessar must stop immediately, and all interested parties on both sides must also stop it.
Name-calling to prove that one is superior or to belittle the other party only leads to divisiveness in society. This is a backward step for humanity. We cannot afford to put out someone else’s candle in order for ours to shine. This type of behaviour is the reason why our society can’t move forward—because we are stuck in the morass of hatred for one another, whether it is colour, finances, class or, in this case, name.
In a time when our country needs the best minds to solve our many problems, it was really painful to see name-calling on the front burner.
Please get on with the business of running the country, in the interest of all. Your job as leaders must be to show leadership by bringing out the best in our humanity—and not this shameful backward step of polarisation.
More than that—these people are leaders of note, and the young ones are watching and learning how to hate and throw punches that really hurt.
Come on, Madam Camille and Madam Kamla, you are better than this, and I am sure you can set a better example for the citizens of this country.
Shaffiat Hosein