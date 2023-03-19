Please work it out intelligently

I have been reading about, listening to and viewing the controversy with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) relating to shortage of staff, and the amount of talk that surrounds that office is heartbreaking to know such learned people don’t possess a more enlightened way of doing the people’s business.

I have noticed the DPP is not one for controversy, but has found himself in one.

Can you all find a much more intelligent way of working out that challenge than by going down in the bowels of God knows what? All of you have certificates stating your knowledge of the law, but there is something that is needed in this situation—intelligence, control, and taking your emotions out of it.

We are trying to bring the crime situation under control, but by conducting business in that manner it is not helping. What example are you all showing? You think the bad boys don’t read the newspaper, or watch and listen to the news? Don’t be fooled; they do.

For the sake of the law-abiding citizens of this country, please conduct your business in a more professional manner and be exemplars for the coming generation. Few people in this society say something to build; there is always a put-down.

The Police Commissioner spoke about invoking the help of God. They have started to attack. More things are wrought through God than we can ever imagine.

Gregory Huggins

