When faced with the challenge to obtain foreign exchange, if selling and buying is your livelihood, what else could be done but to obtain forex at TT$7 to US$1.
The local shipping and airline agents are refusing T&T currency on freight charges with the terms of “payment first then collect”.
The freight must be paid now in US dollars.
Freight charges and local handling charges have increased and now to clear a shipment from Piarco and other ports of entry on account of Covid-19 one must make an appointment, which could have you exceeding the free day (in order for the importer to get his shipment he must now pay storage cost).
What happens is the importer begins to pay rent on their shipment if he or she is unable to raise the US$ through the bank.
Might I mention banks are taking three months to release US dollars for imports.
Importers using their credit card to pay US dollars freight are now charged three per cent on the freight which is called a credit card administrative fee.
Before Covid-19 the cost of freight for example would be around US$2,900 for a TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit).
Freight and handling charges have increased by 150 per cent and you not talking about the courier when you buy online shopping.
While Government is collecting seven per cent Online Purchase Tax (OPT), the couriers are charging triple the cost of the item on collection.
I am aware that the importer will tell the courier to keep the item.
Trinidad imports raw materials to manufacture and raw material has increased.
Are the supermarkets going absorb the ancillary charges?
You know the answer.
Be reminded that freight rates are set to spike again.