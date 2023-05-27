With apologies to Shakespeare: the Judiciary doth protest too much. Come on, people. This is T&T. We all know what’s going on.
We know how easily the judicial process can be manipulated and stretched out for years and years while the only people who seem to end up benefiting are the ever-present attorneys (those who milk the cow) and their clients—the good citizens who, according to Sparrow, are the architects of economic slavery.
Sparrow says they, the good citizens, indulge in graft, corruption, tax evasion, money laundering and trafficking in all manner of contraband—humans, weapons and narcotics. In Sparrow’s words, they “make a mockery of the law and have the law protect them same time”.
As the calypsonian Luta said, “The system works for the rich, it holds no hope for the poor.” So miss we with talk about “bulwark of democracy” and “separation of powers” and sanctity of the process, when we all know it is just a lot of undergraduate textbook old talk to justify the exploitation of man by man.
Are we to expect Customs, Immigration, police and parliamentarians to follow the Judiciary and make statements denying they, too, had criminal friends? That would be something, wouldn’t it?
Anyway, what am I beating up for? The ruling elites are so tied to colonial ways of operating that no one should be surprised at all this bluster. Plenty talk, plenty hot air about who should appoint those for silk, what criteria should be applied to qualify for silk—but no one is questioning why do we still need this colonial hangover from the old moth-eaten, wig-and-gown days.
But then, what do you expect from the ruling elites when they hold on tightly to the Privy Council and when they insist you cannot enter a Government building with open-toe sandals, bare arms or short pants.
Meanwhile, out on the killing fields, no one is impressed by the charades being played out. Politicians, businessmen, lawyers, policemen, priests and trade union leaders are in a serious battle to determine who has the least credibility among the masses.
Gerry Kangalee
Rambert Village