Plenty hot air

With apologies to Shakespeare: the Judiciary doth protest too much. Come on, people. This is T&T. We all know what’s going on.

We know how easily the judicial process can be manipulated and stretched out for years and years while the only people who seem to end up benefiting are the ever-­present attorneys (those who milk the cow) and their clients—the good citizens who, according to Sparrow, are the architects of economic slavery.