Plenty runaround for a few $$

At least two decades ago, an agent of an insurance company approached me and convinced me of the advantages of signing up for an annuity.
At that time, it seemed to me a sound idea. I signed up for the plan, knowing that on retirement it would be helpful to have a small sum coming in.
Little did I dream that I would live to realise that I should not have taken this plan.
I retired a couple years short of the mandatory age for retirement and immediately took up employment in a different field.
I dutifully continued to submit my income tax, never realising I would regret that tiny additional sum—the annuity—coming in to me.
What is unbelievable is that on account of receiving a few paltry dollars as additional income, I need to apply for a TD1. An amount should be stated, and it should be a considerable amount—not a mere pittance!
Over the last few years, it has become onerous for me to have to find my way Downtown to have a certificate issued to state that I receive $349.27 additional to my vast emolument income of under $4,000.
I earn so little that I do not even need to pay income tax.
So this year I have decided that the stress is too much for me. I will pay the extra tax to be levied on the monthly annuity payment of $349.27.
All of this runaround for a few dollars is definitely not worth it.
Cynthia M Birch
retired teacher II