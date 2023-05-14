Plenty talk, no action

Crime will continue, as the root causes are not addressed.
• Patrol boats for the borders not working;
• Air Guard helicopter not working;
• Customs scanners not working;
• Promised cameras along the East-West Corridor and hotspots not installed;
• Lack of working vehicles for police patrols in communities (our management is a joke; maybe it was last year someone spoke about police patrols around the city on motorbikes);
• Lack of patrol at strategic points on entering, meaning an army post must be set up;
• Humps and a toll guard for people coming and going from the hotspots.
On the East-West Corridor it is one way in, one way out. Set up humps and cameras where vehicles have to slow down, and have a designated crew housed at the mainframe, going through the vehicles’ number plates to be able to catch the perpetrators.
Have cameras placed in all hotspots with humps, and place cameras in all communities and have police monitor the cameras in several areas.
• Civil service giving poor service; Government giving poor service; party financiers calling the shots; elections are too much on race; cost of living too high.
In 1990, no unemployment; today, too much unemployment. In 1990, all had three meals every day; today, the poor are having only two meals per day. Many businesses closing shop and moving on, some to Guyana.
Because of the crime here, no new investments. T&T is too small for the authorities not to take back control. Food for thought: the perpetrators appear to have threatened the authorities. Plenty talk and no action to curb this scourge in this country.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings