Plenty talk, no action

Crime will continue, as the root causes are not addressed.

• Patrol boats for the borders not working;

• Air Guard helicopter not working;

• Customs scanners not working;

• Promised cameras along the East-West Corridor and hotspots not installed;

• Lack of working vehicles for police patrols in communities (our management is a joke; maybe it was last year someone spoke about police patrols around the city on motorbikes);

• Lack of patrol at strategic points on entering, meaning an army post must be set up;

• Humps and a toll guard for people coming and going from the hotspots.

On the East-West Corridor it is one way in, one way out. Set up humps and cameras where vehicles have to slow down, and have a designated crew housed at the mainframe, going through the vehicles’ number plates to be able to catch the perpetrators.

Have cameras placed in all hotspots with humps, and place cameras in all communities and have police monitor the cameras in several areas.

• Civil service giving poor service; Government giving poor service; party financiers calling the shots; elections are too much on race; cost of living too high.

In 1990, no unemployment; today, too much unemployment. In 1990, all had three meals every day; today, the poor are having only two meals per day. Many businesses closing shop and moving on, some to Guyana.

Because of the crime here, no new investments. T&T is too small for the authorities not to take back control. Food for thought: the perpetrators appear to have threatened the authorities. Plenty talk and no action to curb this scourge in this country.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

Far from ‘excellent’

BETWEEN her appointment to the position of Commissioner of Police on February 3 and Saturday when Erla Harewood-Christopher marked her first 100 days in office, the country recorded a total of 158 murders. Yes, 158 murders over 100 days. So, no, we cannot agree with the commissioner’s rating of her own performance as “excellent”. Not even close.

A duty to protect rights of all citizens

Should our laws be revised to offer better protection to potential victims of crime? Are the laws of Trinidad and Tobago adequate in this climate of rising criminal activity?

Plenty talk, no action

Media to the rescue on crime solution

The main topic of discussion in T&T revolves around the disturbing and alarming crime situation.

Different constituent groups blame different factors for this sorry situation: an outdated education system, the removal of corporal punishment in schools, poverty and limited opportunities.

Know anyone who can speak Bhojpuri?

Universities in the Caribbean contain language units, centres or departments, some of which teach Hindi, the traditional language of about one million persons of Asian Indian descent in the region.

However, the Hindi that is taught is standard Hindi. None of the local varieties unique to the Caribbean are taught. University curricula should include subjects such as Sarnami Hindustani, Trinidad Bhojpuri or Guyanese Bhojpuri, the last of which is an important part of Guyanese culture and heritage which should be preserved and taught.

Stress does not exist

Stress, as an actual entity, does not exist. Some persons say stress is fake news. Fake news is false or misleading information presented as news. It was first used in the 1890s, but the term was really made popular by Donald Trump over the past few years which he used to describe any negative media coverage of himself.