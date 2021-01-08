THE easy way is to allow Donald Trump to serve out his remaining fortnight as president of the United States, then see the back of him. We are not for the easy way.

Mr Trump should be impeached, which would be the political penalty for his latest and egregious high crime and misdemeanour in the office of president, to wit: a blatant attempt to steal the US presidential election. After he leaves office and no longer has the shield of the presidency, Mr Trump should face criminal prosecution for the same offence.