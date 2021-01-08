“IT shows our determination to get democracy right and to achieve a more perfect union. It shows our resolve to display the true essence of who we are as Americans.”
—Joseph Mondello,
US Ambassador to T&T
Democracy is not a constant, a fait accompli. It is a work in progress.
No country has been able to achieve perfection in realising the will of the people.
The reason is simply because the will of the people changes with changing circumstances.
A demagogue (nowadays called the more politically acceptable term, populist) like Donald Trump, as so many others throughout history, can create havoc in any society given the right conditions.
Ordinary people can only stand and stare in absolute amazement at a country which presumes to dictate to the rest of the world what is acceptable government could degenerate to the level witnessed by the entire planet on Wednesday.
America presumes its democracy is perfect, but came face to face with reality, the shock of which will certainly lead to refinements in its legislative provisions to reduce the chances of such aberrations in future.
That is the beauty and strength of American democracy, and it is one that we must appreciate and continue to seek to emulate in our own developing country.
That being said, however, no right is ascribed to any country to impose its governance systems on another, whatever the circumstances.
No individual or group of individuals has that right.
It is to be expected, therefore, that the incoming president of the United States will take care to ensure the sovereign authority of any country to govern itself is scrupulously maintained without external interference of any kind.
Unfortunately, this has not been the experience of Venezuela over several years, but more especially over the last four.
Sanctioning of a country, as happened against Venezuela and Iran, is totally without merit and must never be allowed to become a feature of international relations in the future.
The democratic processes in these countries are a matter for their people, not foreign governments, as the democratic processes in the US are a matter for the American people.
We can only applaud the quick and ready action of the forces of law and order to take control of the situation and avoid a constitutional crisis.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail