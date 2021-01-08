“IT shows our determination to get democracy right and to achieve a more perfect union. It shows our resolve to display the true essence of who we are as Americans.”

—Joseph Mondello,

US Ambassador to T&T

Democracy is not a constant, a fait accompli. It is a work in progress.

No country has been able to achieve perfection in realising the will of the people.

The reason is simply because the will of the people changes with changing circumstances.

A demagogue (nowadays called the more politically acceptable term, populist) like Donald Trump, as so many others throughout history, can create havoc in any society given the right conditions.

Ordinary people can only stand and stare in absolute amazement at a country which presumes to dictate to the rest of the world what is acceptable government could degenerate to the level witnessed by the entire planet on Wednesday.

America presumes its demo­cracy is perfect, but came face to face with reality, the shock of which will certainly lead to refinements in its legislative provisions to reduce the chances of such aberrations in future.

That is the beauty and strength of American democracy, and it is one that we must appreciate and continue to seek to emulate in our own developing country.

That being said, however, no right is ascribed to any country to impose its governance systems on another, whatever the circumstances.

No individual or group of individuals has that right.

It is to be expected, therefore, that the incoming president of the United States will take care to ensure the sovereign authority of any country to govern itself is scrupulously maintained without external interference of any kind.

Unfortunately, this has not been the experience of Venezuela over several years, but more especially over the last four.

Sanctioning of a country, as happened against Venezuela and Iran, is totally without merit and must never be allowed to become a feature of international relations in the future.

The democratic processes in these countries are a matter for their people, not foreign governments, as the democratic processes in the US are a matter for the American people.

We can only applaud the quick and ready action of the forces of law and order to take control of the situation and avoid a constitutional crisis.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

Sign of hope

THAT the road death figure for the year just ended was 96 is at least cause for cautious optimism. This is as it reflects a ray of sunshine in a year in which there have been so many gloomy memories. With 25 fewer road fatalities than experienced in the previous year, this turned out to be the lowest such record in 63 years, a similar figure having been ­recorded in 1957.

A matter of rights and responsibility

IT was just after midnight, Old Year’s night, when fireworks pierced the roof and ceiling of my niece’s bedroom, landing on the bed where she slept. Fortunately, her baby son was not ­lying next to her as the noise and smouldering embers on her sheet woke her up, and no one was hurt.

‘This is not America’...except that it is

ANY recovering alcoholic will tell you the first step is admission of the problem. They do not have the privilege of claiming an occasional glass of alcohol is not representative of their ailment; instead they are taught to accept that any intake of alcohol is a part of the whole of their being.

Trump should be impeached

THE easy way is to allow Donald Trump to serve out his remaining fortnight as president of the United States, then see the back of him. We are not for the easy way.

Mr Trump should be impeached, which would be the political penalty for his latest and egregious high crime and misdemeanour in the office of president, to wit: a blatant attempt to steal the US presidential election. After he leaves office and no longer has the shield of the presidency, Mr Trump should face criminal prosecution for the same offence.

Become great to demand great leadership

When your intuition is constantly pushing you towards your dreams and ambitions in an environment and in the company of people who are out of alignment, it can lead to great suffering.

Reduction in Govt spending is needed

In Dr Bhoe Tewarie’s letter to the editor on Thursday (Express, Page 14), he noted the apparent fall in confidence by some businesses in the TT dollar, as they asked to be paid for goods/services in US dollars.