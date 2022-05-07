I write to publicly appeal to the Town and Country Planning Division South Office to improve its productivity. I have an application with them since November 9, 2021. According to their records, it has been with the inspector since November 15, 2021.
It is almost 174 days that I have not had a response. I have another one that has been there for 66 days. Their published standard is 60 days.
The former minister of planning was obviously out of touch with the plight of applicants. These kinds of delays are affecting the construction sector and loan applicants at the banks.
The situation is no different at WASA and T&TEC. However, T&TEC is better. In Tobago, I was recently told by a WASA official that I should understand that I had only made an application for a new service three weeks ago and that it is not customary to do a job in three weeks. I made it known that I was not accepting this and called everyone possible. After two days of calling, I was told that they will visit.
Do people working in these organisations understand the cost of delays? I don’t think they do, guaranteed as they are, by virtue of our taxes, that their salaries will be paid.
What a travesty of justice and a fraud upon us taxpayers that we cannot get service for our hard-earned dollars. But who cares? Marvin Gonzales, give me a break!
Surujrattan Rambachan