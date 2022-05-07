I write to publicly appeal to the Town and Country Planning Division South Office to improve its productivity. I have an applica­tion with them since November 9, 2021. According to their records, it has been with the inspector since November 15, 2021.

It is almost 174 days that I have not had a response. I have another one that has been there for 66 days. Their published standard is 60 days.

The former minister of planning was obviously out of touch with the plight of applicants. These kinds of delays are affecting the construction sector and loan applicants at the banks.

The situation is no different at WASA and T&TEC. However, T&TEC is better. In Tobago, I was recently told by a WASA official that I should understand that I had only made an application for a new service three weeks ago and that it is not customary to do a job in three weeks. I made it known that I was not accepting this and called everyone possible. After two days of calling, I was told that they will visit.

Do people working in these organisations understand the cost of delays? I don’t think they do, guaranteed as they are, by virtue of our taxes, that their salaries will be paid.

What a travesty of justice and a fraud upon us taxpayers that we cannot get service for our hard-earned dollars. But who cares? Marvin Gonzales, give me a break!

Surujrattan Rambachan

Brazen attack on Shiv Mandir

The desecration of the Shiv Mandir in Carapo is a rare occurrence in a country that has a healthy respect for religious spaces of every kind. The outrage that it has sparked among people of all religious beliefs and those with no religious inclinations at all is testimony of this. We hope the police will understand the implications of this crime, and spare no effort in tracking down the perpetrators and holding them to account.

Our enduring epidemic of denial

I am frequently drawn by the direct and uninhibited language of fellow columnist Joanne Paul.

In her commentary last week Monday, Dr Paul treated with our massive diabetes problem. Interestingly, from my perspective, she came to the conclusion that it was time to acknowledge the truth. “Things are bad, bad, bad.” If we want to stop dying prematurely from the state of fat and unhealthy, “step 1 is to accept how bad things are. Step 2, do something about it. Time for step 2”.

A leader of destiny

“The greatest supporter of the movement is / A young barrister who has made the workers’ struggle his / I’m referring to Adrian Cola Rienzi / Undoubtedly a leader of destiny / Who is working the workers to agi­tate / To eradicate and co-operate.”

Enter the jesters

Try as you might have done to ignore the launch of three political parties in tiny Trini­dad and Tobago over the past few weeks, you really had to be a recluse or monk to escape the noise emanating from the war zones that politicians occupy.

Not getting away

Our murder figure is racing to over 200 in just over four months. Between 2010 and now, over 5,200 persons have been cut down—the annual rate twice exceeding 500 in this country of 1.3 million people, surpassing New York City with 8.8 million.

Movies that make me cry

“Sad movies always make me cry.”

We all have sound­tracks that mark our lives, some inexplicably. As a pre-teen, I heard a haunting song that I have never forgotten and which appears to be appropriate in today’s Trinidad and Tobago. It told of the sadness of betrayal when the beau of a young woman said to her that he had to work, yet he went to the movie theatre with her best friend. She wept when she witnessed him kissing her rival. These lyrics aptly represent our condition as citizens; our leaders pretend to be at work, but are they? Or are their interests inimical to ours?