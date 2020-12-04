Plug our porous borders to reduce most crimes

I have heard it said for various reasons our borders pose a challenge in protecting them fully.
Well, I cannot accept that point of view. Trinidad and Tobago is a small country. Surely we can come up with a plan to do so.
Is it that we do not want to make an additional sacrifice spending money to shut down the illegal entry of persons, guns, ammo, drugs, human trafficking, animals, goods and even Covid-19 from coming into T&T?
Our country is in a mess when it comes to crime, especially those related to the use of guns and also the drug business.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) keeps taking weapons (guns) off the streets and they are simply being replaced again and again.
I believe many of these high-powered weapons are gaining access through our porous borders.
The Government needs to come up with a foolproof plan to stop the entry of any illegal stuff on the high seas, not when they are already in the country.
You do not know how many have evaded being captured.
I am calling upon Minister of National Security Stuart Young and CoP Gary Griffith to come together with top officials and discuss this again.
Most of our crime problems can be solved if those borders are closed from the criminal elements.
We need to disarm them. Let them find other ways and means to conduct all their illegal business.
We cannot continue making excuses for our porous borders, that is admitting to defeat which is a plus for the criminals.
I think asking external parties about border protection is a very good idea. Money spent in this area will be well spent. Our security as a country must take top priority.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan