One year after Gary Griffith’s appointment as police commissioner, the murder toll has reached the dreaded 500 mark and we have edged closer to the proverbial cliff. It is therefore baffling that Gary Griffith’s credibility, as gleaned from media surveys, has not waned considerably considering that the performance of past police commissioners pivoted on the murder toll. But an insightful editorial in the Express captioned “Danger of a populist police commissioner” explained the reason for this conundrum.
We desperately want to believe that someone has come along to salvage us from the crime scourge, and, so, we placed implicit trust in a fast-talking former national security minister.
Gary Griffith, not unlike a politician, campaigned aggressively for the job, audaciously issuing a dare: if the crime situation didn’t improve in a year of him being in the job, he would step down. Well, it hasn’t improved.
At the independence day parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Gary Griffith decked in his military regalia, stood up and bold-facedly told the Prime Minister and by extension, the nation, that all categories of crime have been reduced by five per cent during his tenure. The Prime Minister’s response to the pulled-from-a-hat five per cent sounded very much like a rebuttal—the crime situation hasn’t improved but he will continue to give the TTPS what it needs to get the job done.
Predictably, Griffith refuses to accept any blame for the rapidly accelerating crime, yet he passes up no opportunity to call out his predecessor’s incompetence, even churlishly accusing the former police commissioner of being jealous of him. Griffith’s discombobulated explanation for the spiralling murders—that the country is at war—sounded very much like murders are being committed by the man in the moon and he needs legislation and a rocket to go to the moon…
Perhaps Griffith’s failure to deliver us from our predicament is that he is too burdened by self-image and optics instead of working quietly behind the scene to get the job done. During Stephen Williams’ tenure, the owner of Puff-’n-Stuff was extricated from his kidnappers without a word from Stephen Williams. Gary Griffith, like a true to form egoist, created a big pappyshow—bringing out the Minister of National Security, the Attorney General, the media and other “big shots” when he, not the TTPS, extricated a kidnapped victim from her abductors. He boasted of the high-tech gadgets used in the sting-operation. After that, everything turned ole mas.
Judging from the ensuing increase in crimes and poor detection by the police, one wonders if the high-tech equipment came with a one-time-use only label or that Griffith alone has the capability to utilise such advanced technology.
As the crime rate galloped along its dismal course and neared the 500 mark, Griffith’s strategy changed. No longer was he reading the riot act to the criminals and patting himself on the back. Instead, set like goat sh-- on a hill waiting for a breeze to blow, he attacked anyone who dared question his effectiveness: the Law Association, lawyers, the magistracy, the media, and the Opposition. These pillar-stones of our democracy became his scapegoats. And this is where it gets dangerous.
About the only thing we have left in this country is our democracy. Regardless of our political persuasion, it is our sworn duty to intrepidly protect our democratic rights—for not unlike good health, which is taken for granted until we lose it—we will realise how precious our democracy is if we sit idly by and allow a few misguided public officials to get away with unconstitutional behaviour. Of course, it’s an easy way out but the consequences are dire.
It would seem that Griffith wants to circumvent the law to, as we say, look good. He has attacked a magistrate for “roughing up” his police officers. We all know that there are good police and bad police. It is the duty of a magistrate to adjudicate with even-handedness and at times, heavy-handedness.
The Law Association was similarly attacked for questioning “unconstitutional” behaviour by the police, and the media, for reporting the news fearlessly and fairly.