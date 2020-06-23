Mankind was ruining our world. The world was going crazy with its “I must have everything” mentality, so “someone” had to do something. The world was put on “pause” by this unforgiving Covid-19 virus.
T&T also has a lot of healing to do. Thankfully, our Government has shown tremendous leadership skills which brought us to Saturday’s announcement of almost everything being opened this week except for our borders, stressing “with continuing sanitisation and distancing restrictions”.
I would like to highlight some situations resulting from our shutdown:
• I am so thankful for not having to hear every morning some minister’s convoy of sirens going through traffic, the sound reverberating through many homes—why can’t they wake up earlier or wait in traffic like everyone else? Sirens should be restricted to those that really do need to use them.
• I am excited to see the beaches with no garbage! When will people learn not to litter? Rivers and beaches are not dumping grounds.
• I am so thankful to not hear these house-shaking, blasting stereo systems going through our homes daily. There must be a law to enforce limitation on these invasive car systems! I wish that law would be enforced.
• I am so thankful to see many police officers visible on horses, in cars, out stopping vehicles. Hopefully this will not stop. Commissioner Gary Griffith continues to do an outstanding job!
• I am so grateful for people being kind and understanding when you ask them to please put on their mask or don’t stand so close. Please let it continue.
• We have enjoyed this peace, quiet and some new-found respect. Let’s pray it all continues.
People, material things are not what is important. Parents knowing how to parent, family togetherness, respect and simple consideration for others is what is important and it is worth a fortune.
Let us all try to learn from this “pause” we’ve been given. Remember, this is not over. The virus is still out there.
Deborah Crooks
Maraval