This Cabinet reshuffle is confusing at this time and leaves citizens scratching their heads. Everyone is wondering what exactly was this reshuffle in response to?
One might speculate it’s an attempt to change the narrative from the death of the divers and the most incompetent handling of a rescue this country has ever seen by a state-owned company. There is a commission of enquiry into the incident and we await the outcome, however long.
It really seems to be one thing after the other with Dr Rowley’s Government—so many issues of late that we can even count them. The possible removal of the fuel subsidy, the property tax being forced on us during this time where it seems many people can not catch themselves. One harsh plan implemented by the Government after another.
It does not appear, however, that the latest reshuffle was in response to dissatisfaction voiced by our citizens. It really seems to be issues surrounding problems he’s facing within his own party and Government.
With local government elections this year, and the numerous issues his administration is facing, maybe this was the real rationale for the reshuffle. For example, the fiasco with the merit list and the ongoing saga involving the Police Service Commission led by the former chairman Bliss Seepersad, and many other issues like the rising crime rate, the murder rate, fuel subsidies and increased prices of goods and services, we get the feeling our major concerns are not addressed.
One of our major concerns is our safety and security, yet Minister Hinds still holds his position despite many national issues within his ministry, such as the Coast Guard’s alleged abuse of Grenadian crew members, crime, kidnapping, etc.
The inability to generate energy revenue from our State-owned energy enterprises and the reform of the energy sector is looming over our heads in these hard times, yet Minister Young holds his position nonetheless.
Not to mention the failed handling of Covid-19 pandemic and the poor administration of the roll-out of the vaccine initiative, and yet Minister Deyalsingh holds his position.
So, this whole reshuffle looks like it was meant to be a distraction to make the population feel he, too, is dissatisfied with the performance of his team, and let’s show the population that we’re making some changes like shuffle some ministers, while bringing in a real senior counsel to help with the innumerable number of legal challenges he may have to face.
It appears to the onlookers that Dr Keith Rowley is addressing his own issues. Given that former commissioner of police Gary Griffith’s claim recently that Dr Rowley wanted him to go after Opposition members and target them—one wonders if the former AG failed to comply with his request, or was just incapable of facilitating this.
Many questions arise, like if Dr Rowley felt the former AG was unable to defend the breach in Constitution or protect his Government against mounting legal issues his administration may face.
Is it that the newly appointed AG will follow Dr Rowley’s bidding and go after the former commissioner of police and defend the PM more appropriately, noting the possible allegations of misbehaviour in public office?
In examination of the reshuffle, to the average mind, it doesn’t make any kind of sense since all of Dr Keith Rowley’s ministers are under-performing. Not one is making a difference in the population’s lives. They all seem unfit for their portfolios.
It is like shuffling a pack of cards composed of only Jokers, where we draw only bad cards.
Neil Gosine
insurance executive
former NP chairman