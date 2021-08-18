“A bad workman always blames his tools” is a very instructive idiom regarding the utterings, especially the recent ones, of the Honourable Prime Minister.
While surveys or opinion polls—which question people, primarily randomly, on what they think about a particular issue—provide a snapshot in time, many people believe in the poll results, whether the powers-that-be agree or not.
It is therefore more than curious that the Prime Minister attempts to defend his rating and his Government’s handling of issues rather than see the positives and messages provided by the poll results.
Compounding the view of the poll results is the very weak attempt to deflect blame for inattention to diversification to the public.
True leaders, regardless of their leadership style, welcome genuine comments rather than wishing to hear their praises being sung. A leader provides direction and sets and achieves goals, albeit with some level of difficulty to push people beyond their comfort zone, but realisable ones.
A key aspect of good leadership is the ability to tackle and solve problems, not only decisively but quickly, and definitely not blaming others for the issue.
One key attitude of a good leader is the genuine ability to communicate effectively by listening actively and responding honestly. The tone of the leader determines if the entity will progress and be successful or become a failure.
For decades now, diversification has been touted, given that oil and gas are diminishing assets, but no government has seen fit to address it more seriously than cosmetically. The “salt in the wound” is blaming, in caustic tones, the population for the failure of diversification.
Who is better positioned than the Government to champion and catalyse diversification? Or, was the Government content with energy security all these years that complacency has set in, rather than addressing the real risks of lowered gross domestic product, foreign exchange shortages, very high import bills, lowered standard of living for Trinbagonians, a diminished investment climate and ineffective competitiveness?
What is the value of blaming others for one’s failure? This is akin to the fairy tale which speaks of the “emperor without clothes”, or the oft-used statement that “pointing one finger at others leaves three pointing at oneself”.
Rather than blaming others for one’s leadership effectiveness, one needs to re-examine one’s own character and determine how transparent one’s decisions have been, how much honesty has been provided to the population, and how trustworthy and ethical statements are.
The world is grappling with a very serious issue in the pandemic, so much so that many countries will have very lowered gross domestic product, including Trinidad and Tobago—yet focus seems to be on blaming others for shortcomings in the governance of the country, rather than learning lessons from public opinion polls and seeking to address them, to the benefit of Trinbagonians.
How much does the Trinbagonian know of the Government’s intentions, except with matters pertaining to the pandemic? How many recommendations have been made, regarding the economic straits in which Trinidad and Tobago has found itself, that have been shelved, without the benefit of considered analysis?
How many reports have been placed on the shelf to gather dust because the expressed views are different from the Government’s? Why have merited and selected professionals resigned from boards? Who has placed the country in an adverse and gloomy light?
The Prime Minister, who is leader of the Government and provides hope to the population, needs to reflect more effectively on the state of the country and people’s enthusiasm and livelihoods, rather than seek to pass blame to others when they do not see things his way.
Instead of blaming “everyone else”, which serves no useful purpose, the prime minister needs to pay greater attention to different views and let good sense prevail—otherwise, effective decision-making will become further degraded and ineffective.
Respected entities have proffered many views on what needs to be done regarding providing better security of livelihood for Trinbagonians. Not all would be practical or actionable, but blaming others because they do not agree with his utterings is most unproductive and apathetic for Trinbagonians.
The seemingly arrogant manner in dealing with issues does not “win friends” or “influence people”.
Management and leadership skills are about progress, so the prime minister needs to reassess his modus operandi to be more effective and gain buy-in from all stakeholders because the buck stops with him. Less talk, more action, tangible results, no blame and effective leadership are mandatory!