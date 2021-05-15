AS the death toll climbs, as the cases increase, as the healthcare system reaches capacity, when is the Government going to admit it has simply lost control of the Covid-19 pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago?
Prime Minister, I am appealing to you to give your people a fighting chance. That is what leadership is about; standing up in the face of adversity and not acting simply from a place of fear. Covid-19 is here to stay, and we all have to fight; so allow the soldiers of this nation to fight for our lives.
Engage the private sector. What do I mean by this? There are those in the private sector who are willing to assist in procuring vaccines; why not engage them and allow them to do so? There are other countries in the world that have partnered with their private sector to increase the rate of vaccine roll-out.
One more vaccine for one more person means one less chance for spread and one more life might be saved. Instead, our Government has told its people to stay home and wait until we bring in the vaccine of our choice, and then you have to take what we give you, but we don’t really know when. Democracy at its finest, ladies and gentlemen!
Furthermore, why has the private sector not been engaged to assist with setting up mobile emergency healthcare response units and equipment across the country? Why do we have to wait for the US to do it for us? We are a resourceful people; engage us, PM, and let us help ourselves, instead of simply controlling us.
In addition, I appeal to you, Mr PM, to allow our citizens who can get the vaccines abroad to go and get it. Make the flights available, put a home quarantine system in place and let them go.
An all-hands-on-deck approach is required in war; let us fight, too!
Stacy Roopnarine
former Cabinet minister and MP