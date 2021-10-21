PM has lost some marks

I am not a PNM. Yet, I supported Dr Keith Rowley in his struggle to get where he is today as Prime Minister of our great nation.

However, Dr Rowley has lost some marks over this Gary Griffith issue.

It is not his business to complain that he has lost confidence in the CoP. A prime minister cannot appoint a police commissioner. It is the remit of the Police Service Commission; an independent institution.

What Rowley’s actions did was to throw out the baby with the bath water, destroy one of our important democratic institutions, embarrass the President, undermine the chairperson of the PolSC—all because of his pique over Gary!

He also gave a desperate Kamla Persad-Bissessar grist for her political mill.

If it is that Dr Rowley wants a “yes man” commissioner, there are many ambitious, unprincipled office seekers who would grab the job and lick Dr Rowley’s boots. But that is not how it is supposed to be!

Politics or the political directorate should not be directly involved in the appointment of a CoP, except to ratify (or reject) the nominee of the Police Service Commission.

I guess instead of a hands-on incorruptible leader like Gary Griffith, Dr Rowley prefers a “khaki god” who would sit in his office and hold news conferences instead of leading from the front, taking up a firearm and being on the ground with the troops; a puppet who would come when he is summoned, and jump when the PM says. That is not what the framers of our Constitution had in mind.

Dr Rowley, you lost marks here! But Keith, you just gave Gary the sympathy vote, and St Ann’s East, or Diego Martin Central, on a platter!

Phillip Murray

Diego Martin

