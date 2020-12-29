PM is an embarrassment

I take umbrage and am very much appalled and disgusted by the derogatory/abhorrent comment made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley that the lawyers who claim payments of legal costs from the State when the Government loses a case are “bottom feeders”.
His exact words were: “It is a bonanza for the lawyers who troll with the other bottom feeders there.”
I therefore ask the rhetorical question—would Rowley refer to his wife and daughter who are lawyers as “bottom feeders”?
The man’s status as Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is entering its sixth straight year and soon he will take up the esteemed position as Caricom chairman, and yet he continues to behave niggardly towards the citizens of his country.
And I postulate that if our Prime Minister does not possess a split personality, it simply means that he is malicious and is thus posing in borrowed Prime Minister’s robes and is not a statesman who enjoys the status of primus inter pares (first amongst equals) with his Cabinet colleagues.
I call upon both his wife and daughter to chastise and condemn him for referring to their colleagues as “bottom feeders” and if they are reluctant to chastise him publicly, then they can do it privately.
He is an embarrassment to their impeccable, decent and civilised image.
When something is seriously wrong, one must have the courage to speak up openly. Wrong cannot be made right by silence.
In conclusion, I say that it appears that our Prime Minister is an incorrigible rogue and if not, an aberration to our country as a whole.
Justice for all.
Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC
via e-mail