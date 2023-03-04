PM isn’t disturbed by his critics

I am a Trinidadian born and bred in San Fernando, now living in Tunapuna. I will be 89 years old this month. I have observed Dr Keith Rowley for many years now. I know him, but he does not know me.

The first thing some people see in him is an arrogant man, not realising this misconceived attitude is a cover-up of a very shy man.

Dr Rowley possesses the qualities of a very private person who works hard behind the scenes. He loves people; he would do anything in his power to improve youths and children who are underprivileged.

We are dealing with a person who thinks nothing about racism. All his concern is about people’s improvement and the country’s development. Bravery, high intelligence and organisation are some of the chief characteristics of Dr Rowley. The way he handles his team, placing them in the best po­sitions, is left to be admired.

The column dated January 17 by Mr Orin Gordon in the Express, “Rowley should embrace being Mourner in Chief”, is accepted.

Mr Neil Gosine, your article in the Express dated January 14, “Pappyshow presi­dential race”, is very distasteful and is not welcome.

One of Dr Rowley’s critics is a man I admired until now—Mr Inshan Ishmael. His attacks on Dr Rowley every Wednesday night on his show, Breaking Barriers, are ridiculous. He displays the character of a very weak individual who has no end to his attacks.

On the other hand, Dr Rowley asks, “Who is Inshan Ishmael?” He (Dr Rowley) would not be disturbed by dishonest critics. My advice to Mr Ishmael is: concentrate on the building of your hospital; don’t fight Dr Rowley, you would lose the battle.

Marjorie Prime

Tunapuna

