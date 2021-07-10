The only authoritarian voice that has been raised re the status of pan—the instrument—in Trinidad and Tobago has been that of former prime minister, the late Patrick Manning. In commemorating his passing—may he rest in peace—it is important to know he recognised the value of pans transcended that of a musical instrument.
PM Manning’s most significant social and unifying achievement was that of declaring pan as being Trinidad and Tobago’s National Musical Instrument. This was done on the occasion of his 1992 Independence Day address to the nation. To date, the status of pan has not been officially elevated by way of parliamentary proclamation, even though all of our national emblems/symbols enjoy legal status conferred via parliamentary proclamation.
Pan—the instrument—is our first national! It was invented here and it preceded everything that uses the word “national” as a descriptor, including both you and me. Pan was here long before we became an Independent nation, and before we attained Republican status. It gave birth to Pan Trinbago and to the National Steel Orchestra. It birthed thousands of pannists locally and internationally; it birthed musicians who excelled in the art form and have been recipients of honorary university degrees; it has attracted international acclaim and is now an educational tool. Pan is our gift to the world of music! Equally important, it is our national treasure.
Thanks to former PM Manning for having raised his voice re pan, the instrument. Very recently many influential and respected voices were raised when the name J’Ouvert Rum almost stumbled into the alcohol beverage marketplace.
The media had a ball. Talk-shows proliferated. Editorials and feature articles were written and letters to the editor were published. Rapso artiste Wendell Manwarren, Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, attorney Terita Kalloo and Rubadiri Victor, a multi-culture artiste, all spoke out. Angostura, however, distanced itself from the beverage (it probably did not want competition from its bid to “Make your street Rum Street for the Christmas” campaign).
There must be historical and/or psychological reasons why prominent and discerning members of the national community have not opined on this matter of cultural importance. Certainly the originators of pan and its music should not be the problem. It is time to take our culture seriously and to recognise the uniqueness of pan.
Unfortunately, pan has been marginalised to the extent that we cannot recognise its potential tombstones in our midst, namely, the dilapidated Pan Trinbago headquarters in Trincity, the Absolut Vodka commercial monument outside the Jean Pierre Complex, an insult to pan, with vodka bottle shapes etched on its surface to separate the notes on the instrument, and the fact that a hand-held tablet was used to play the National Anthem, as was seen and heard on national TV in a panyard on the East-West Corridor where pan instruments were neatly stacked in the background during an Independence Day (2015) celebration.
I was taken aback when a minister in the Ministry of Finance stated in an interview that “the Government of Trinidad and Tobago should work with Michael B Jordan to develop this rum–JO–into a global brand”.
He must have seen income earning opportunities for T&T via the big-picture tourism route. Who knows, Minister Brian Manning, the son of the late PM Patrick A Manning, who declared pan as being our National Musical Instrument, may find unexpected favour with the national community.
The bottom line is that pan needs a champion in high office if it is to see the light of day re its official elevation to the status of Trinidad and Tobago’s National Musical Instrument.
Henry Harper
Petit Valley