After seeing from media reports that there is a Special Branch police report alleging land-grabbing, contract corruption and gang links against a senior Government minister, it is very disturbing.

The fact that this has come from the Special Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the question to ask is: has the Prime Minister seen this report? This question is asked as the Prime Minister boasts that he is chairman of the National Security Council and matters like these ought to have come to him.

In light of this, it is being said the minister is also a senior member of the PNM (People’s National Movement). Dr Rowley ought to be reminded that he leads a party that has a tradition that no one ought to embarrass the party that he leads, especially when the PNM is in office.

Had Dr Eric Williams been leader still, that minister would have been immediately relieved of their ministerial portfolio and also their party position.

Therefore, the Prime Minister and current leader of the PNM must act—and act now. The Prime Minister ought to be reminded that when he was in opposition and allegations like this were made towards the then-government, he led the charge in demanding ministers be fired.

Therefore, he must be kept to that standard as well. If the Prime Minister refuses to act, then all he did in opposition was nothing more than a charade.

Prime Minister, you must act now!

Brian Baig

attorney-at-law

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brazen attack on Shiv Mandir

Brazen attack on Shiv Mandir

The desecration of the Shiv Mandir in Carapo is a rare occurrence in a country that has a healthy respect for religious spaces of every kind. The outrage that it has sparked among people of all religious beliefs and those with no religious inclinations at all is testimony of this. We hope the police will understand the implications of this crime, and spare no effort in tracking down the perpetrators and holding them to account.

Our enduring epidemic of denial

Our enduring epidemic of denial

I am frequently drawn by the direct and uninhibited language of fellow columnist Joanne Paul.

In her commentary last week Monday, Dr Paul treated with our massive diabetes problem. Interestingly, from my perspective, she came to the conclusion that it was time to acknowledge the truth. “Things are bad, bad, bad.” If we want to stop dying prematurely from the state of fat and unhealthy, “step 1 is to accept how bad things are. Step 2, do something about it. Time for step 2”.

A leader of destiny

A leader of destiny

“The greatest supporter of the movement is / A young barrister who has made the workers’ struggle his / I’m referring to Adrian Cola Rienzi / Undoubtedly a leader of destiny / Who is working the workers to agi­tate / To eradicate and co-operate.”

Enter the jesters

Enter the jesters

Try as you might have done to ignore the launch of three political parties in tiny Trini­dad and Tobago over the past few weeks, you really had to be a recluse or monk to escape the noise emanating from the war zones that politicians occupy.

Not getting away

Not getting away

Our murder figure is racing to over 200 in just over four months. Between 2010 and now, over 5,200 persons have been cut down—the annual rate twice exceeding 500 in this country of 1.3 million people, surpassing New York City with 8.8 million.

Movies that make me cry

Movies that make me cry

“Sad movies always make me cry.”

We all have sound­tracks that mark our lives, some inexplicably. As a pre-teen, I heard a haunting song that I have never forgotten and which appears to be appropriate in today’s Trinidad and Tobago. It told of the sadness of betrayal when the beau of a young woman said to her that he had to work, yet he went to the movie theatre with her best friend. She wept when she witnessed him kissing her rival. These lyrics aptly represent our condition as citizens; our leaders pretend to be at work, but are they? Or are their interests inimical to ours?