After seeing from media reports that there is a Special Branch police report alleging land-grabbing, contract corruption and gang links against a senior Government minister, it is very disturbing.
The fact that this has come from the Special Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the question to ask is: has the Prime Minister seen this report? This question is asked as the Prime Minister boasts that he is chairman of the National Security Council and matters like these ought to have come to him.
In light of this, it is being said the minister is also a senior member of the PNM (People’s National Movement). Dr Rowley ought to be reminded that he leads a party that has a tradition that no one ought to embarrass the party that he leads, especially when the PNM is in office.
Had Dr Eric Williams been leader still, that minister would have been immediately relieved of their ministerial portfolio and also their party position.
Therefore, the Prime Minister and current leader of the PNM must act—and act now. The Prime Minister ought to be reminded that when he was in opposition and allegations like this were made towards the then-government, he led the charge in demanding ministers be fired.
Therefore, he must be kept to that standard as well. If the Prime Minister refuses to act, then all he did in opposition was nothing more than a charade.
Prime Minister, you must act now!
Brian Baig
attorney-at-law