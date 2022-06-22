I fell in love with cricketer Brian Lara when I saw him flick his bat under his arm and walk off the pitch even before the umpire called him out. For his entire cricketing career, Brian Lara has epitomised fairness, integrity and authentic leadership.
Oh, how I wish that Minister of Youth Affairs and National Service Foster Cummings had learned a lesson or two from Brian Lara. He would have packed up his bag and resigned after the allegations in the Drugs Sou Sou imbroglio.
If that was too moderate, he would have resigned after the implications of the Express article of May 18, stated that, “The National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) confirmed that $1.8 million was paid to Venture Credit Union for works done by a private company whose director is the wife of a senior Government official.”
If that was unpersuasive, he surely would have resigned after the story of his alleged plagiarism as a student at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) was made public. Instead, he has doubled down and issued a release stating he was involved in “a matter of an oversight of not referencing quotations in the footnotes, although the book was cited in the bibliography as source material for a paper”.
But then, this is a PNM (People’s National Movement) country where there is no precedent for resigning because it is the right thing to do.
Recall former MP for Diego Martin Central Darryl Smith, who simply faded into oblivion after his sexual harassment charges, and completed his term in office at the expense of us taxpayers.
Recall the dismiss/reinstate/resign confusion associated with member of Parliament (MP) for Port of Spain South Marlene McDonald.
If Minister Cummings sees no reason to resign, then surely, the Prime Minister should take some action to reassure the population that Minister Cummings is an honourable man and a leader whom our young people should follow.
The Prime Minister, as his boss, should be looking at each “Cummings headline” and reassuring us that it is the media once again being sensational.
He should be providing more stories like the one from Mr Warren Charles, headlined “The Foster few know”, which painted a remarkable picture of MP Foster Cummings’ transformation from market vendor-turned-entrepreneur to temporary senator in 2008, and now Member of Parliament (Express, June 21).
Such action would add meaning to the promise made in the 2015 PNM manifesto “to restore integrity and morality in public affairs, which has been almost permanently destroyed by the UNC-led PP, and to introduce and enforce a code of ethical conduct for members of Parliament”.
The manifesto went on to state that “Members of Parliament are public officers and must thus act in the best interests of the nation. Accordingly, MPs must put the public interest above all others.”
Let’s not forget that people are looking on and silently setting their own standards based on what they see our leaders are doing. It is time for the Prime Minister to demonstrate his commitment to restoring integrity and morality in public affairs.