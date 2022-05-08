I am trying to understand what Gary Griffith and Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial expected Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to do with the “report” from the Special Branch on then-senator Foster Cummings. I suppose they expected him to act in a reckless manner the likes of a former prime minister simply firing ministers on whispers.

Apparently, this report from the Special Branch was sent to the PM in 2019. We do not know if the PM passed this on for internal investigation and their report was negative. In such a case, according to political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, that was the end of the mater.

It would have been a different matter if the Special Branch “report” had been sent for investigation by the police. And their findings sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to determine whether charges can be laid.

Had Foster Cummings been hauled before the courts, I verily believed Dr Rowley would not have had him on his team.

It is my view that releasing this information three years later is suspect. And having it raised on a political platform attracting comment from a former commissioner of police who is now the leader of new political party compounds the suspicion. A prime minister must always act soberly, fairly and with good judgment. Dr Rowley must continue to display these qualities even though the provocation is intense.

Harry Partap

Former UNC MP

