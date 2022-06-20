By the Prime Minister not even commenting on the issues raised against a minister in his Cabinet, it now makes one wonder if the PM has gone against his words when he said the “Buck stops with me”.
I want to remind the PM that the People’s National Movement (PNM) has a rich history of keeping its integrity intact and any minister that embarrasses the party while in government is removed. Clearly Dr Rowley has forgotten this as he would have dismissed Marlene McDonald for less.
Further to this, Foster Cummings holds the position of general secretary of the PNM and this is a very high position in any political organisation. Therefore, is the PNM’s National Executive accepting this as well? Is the General Council of the PNM also accepting this as well?
Then clearly one can see that the PNM has also gone against its own cornerstone teachings set by Dr Eric Williams and that is a crying shame.
Prime Minister, what more do you need to act on Minister Cummings? Prime Minister you must do the right thing and act now.