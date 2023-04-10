Since when is Dr Keith Rowley so saddened by the incineration of helpless citizens, men, women and children, as they wait in vain for an ambulance, a police jeep or a fire brigade? Surely he must be feigning pain, given that he heads an administrative body called a Cabinet of ministers, each of whom has a sworn duty to serve the public of Trinidad and Tobago.
So here we are: the Minister of National Security must take blame and stand admonished for not ensuring that every fire station in Trinidad and Tobago has a working appliance and a crew of service personnel.
That way an appliance won’t take over an hour to choo-choo train from Penal. The Minister of Works must take blame and be politically punished: he said there were no roads into Princes Town for the fire brigade to travel and so two old people burnt to death. The Minister of Public Utilities must go into penance: anywhere you turn in this nation, up to Port of Spain, stores and homes are without water. God help us if there is a fire. Yet, every so often a cesspit sinkhole opens up and it’s sewage for all. I can’t say the last time I saw a hydrant with water.
Both the Ministers of Labour and Finance must also bear their share of blame, since they have so disenfranchised and demotivated the public service with their miserable four per cent antics, that nobody cares to respond, to teach, to protect or to serve. They are all out working ‘PH’ to buy gas.
Last, but not least: Dr Rowley must hang his head in shame. He has presided over the worst era of governance Trinidad and Tobago has ever witnessed.
Under his stewardship and term in office there’s tyranny, child abuse, oppression, crime, murders, poverty, famine, obscenity, bankruptcy, graft to the tune of a seven-storey party headquarters while hundreds sleep on the streets in their filth. He is feigning pain, when he is the chief architect of the nation’s demise.