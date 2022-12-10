It was my intention to continue ignoring the Opposition as it argues, twists and lies in an effort to create an outcome that they believe is beneficial to their cause, but when one sees a concerted effort to get a lie to stick and replace the public truth then that is too much to ignore.
Such is the situation with Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West, Dinesh Rambally who is now publishing that I “admitted to breaking the law and intercepting the Police Service Commission merit list at President’s House”.
This is not the first or second time that I have seen and heard MP Rambally and other UNC spokesmen and sundry passengers making this statement.
Today (yesterday), Saturday December 10, he is writing and publishing a letter to the editor with his mischievous falsehood. It started out as speculation and only their interpretation. It is now published by him as a quotation statement of fact.
I have said no such thing. What I said is that I received a report on the operations of the Police Service Firearms Unit and I thought it contained information that is pertinent to the work of the Commission and in furtherance of my duty. I gave a copy of the report to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission. I said publicly that:
1. I have never seen the merit list.
2. No person showed or discussed any merit list with me.
3. I gave no instruction or advice to any person about any merit list.
In short, I have not been party to the making or withdrawing of any merit list. What the Commission does with the information it receives from me, Justice John, John Public, is a matter for the Commission, but it is wrong for MP Rambally to create lies in quotation marks and then ascribe his fiction as my speech admitting that I broke the law and that I said that I intercepted the Police Service merit list.
I am not unduly concerned about the daily diet of misinformation, but I think the public needs to be spared the wasting of their thoughts.
Dr the Hon Keith Rowley MP
Prime Minister of the
Republic of Trinidad and
Tobago
Chairman of the National
Security Council