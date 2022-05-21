PM, practise what you preach

In a Ria Taitt article in the Express on Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says countries cannot continue to operate on the basis of “you versus me and mine versus yours”, which I definitely agree with.

But coming from Rowley, whose whole political career has been “you versus me”, be it Patrick Manning, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC (United National Congress), or now Gary Griffith, it seems hollow and hypocritical.

Rowley needs to practise what he is preaching home first; and besides, if he truly meant what he was saying, when everyone was going to Guyana recently to talk about trade, he went to Geneva to give a speech for a handful of people, demonstrating he’s only talking because he can.

Marcia Hernandez

Morvant

Twelve years ago, I termed leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, dangerous anachronisms in the 21st century who, with their nuclear arsenals, could produce “a global descent into darkness”. Steeped in their countries’ imperial past, each wants his nation’s supremacy revived in the modern world.

I have grown accustomed to watching a scene in front of me—teenage boys kicking what life there was in a long-expired football, others of similar age and background carrying on an animated discussion on a subject I could not determine from where I stood, and yet others glued to their communication devices, maybe “chatting” with friends, maybe conducting extensive research into issue—I don’t know.

When we voted for the PNM in 2015, we felt that we were voting to end corruption and to bring to justice those who had stolen from the State. Unfortunately, we were wrong. Seven long years after PNM’s ascendancy to power, no one has been found guilty of any major crime of corruption, but then again, all those allegations may have been a mirage in our collective imagination.

Everybody knows, but nobody knows; this is the state of our poli­tics and the conduct of some parliamentarians. In 2000, Jamaican singer Shaggy had a hit song, “It Wasn’t Me”, in which he denied infidelity even when there was incontrovertible proof. Only at the end, he admitted that line of defence made no sense. Our politicians have not yet reached that position of admission.

What a bunch of hypocrites

Wretched politicking! Shameless politicians! This is my response to the sordid exposé on the abuse of children at the nation’s institutions.

Save the crocodile tears. It’s nothing more than political parties fighting to see who can score the most points, and the Church’s desperate attempt to save grace.