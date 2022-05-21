PM, practise what you preach

In a Ria Taitt article in the Express on Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says countries cannot continue to operate on the basis of “you versus me and mine versus yours”, which I definitely agree with.
But coming from Rowley, whose whole political career has been “you versus me”, be it Patrick Manning, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC (United National Congress), or now Gary Griffith, it seems hollow and hypocritical.
Rowley needs to practise what he is preaching home first; and besides, if he truly meant what he was saying, when everyone was going to Guyana recently to talk about trade, he went to Geneva to give a speech for a handful of people, demonstrating he’s only talking because he can.
Marcia Hernandez
Morvant