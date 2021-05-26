PM, re-examine the road you’re going down

How can the Prime Minister blame the Opposition for paid organised vigils and gathering thousands of people together during a pandemic, when people were showing their solidarity for our fallen women and to make a stand against violence that had been committed against women in recent times—particularly in the case of court clerk Andrea Bharatt, who got into a car she thought was a “PH” taxi in Arima, on January 29, and was later discovered murdered?
During this time, our small country had reached its boiling point, where every day people raised their voices against domestic violence and women-based violence to beseech the powers that be to make a change which our country so drastically needed and still needs.
This is appalling and a deliberate attempt to change the narrative and blame-shame the Opposition when many citizens raised their voices to stop the violence against women. This eventually led to non-lethal weapons, such as pepper spray, being considered in Parliament for use by citizens.
The Opposition also joined with the Government in the Senate earlier this month to pass the legislation to control the use of pepper spray, in the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2021, piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
The burning outrage of her murder, still vivid in people’s minds, led to that change that our society needed. To make matters worse, to bring this up again in Parliament so publicly, when the family still cannot come to terms with the horror of Andrea’s last moments, is awful.
How can the Prime Minster be so heartless and insensitive, where people’s emotions ran high, and where we all know for a fact those vigils had nothing to do with the recent explosion of Covid-19 cases?
Many citizens across the country, not just the Opposition membership, came together to apply pressure to Government—so much so that they had to pass the amendment to the Firearms Bill.
This is a sad state of affairs when a prime minister uses such an incident for political mileage and shock to just berate the Opposition, when in fact it’s the Government and the Prime Minister that have made a terrible miscalculation with the virus’ deadliness, and invited everyone to Tobago for the Easter weekend.
This incident most likely caused the massive virus spread, as anyone can see the explosive infection rate started about two weeks after that fatal weekend, where citizens are now being infected more quickly and dying at a rate that seems uncontrollable at this point.
Where our porous borders and possibly the P1 Brazilian Covid-19 variant have more to do with the large increase in daily cases than the vigils. Further, where the Minister of Health and health officials are out of their depth in controlling the spread.
There seems to be no end to these upsurges, as we are on the brink of the parallel healthcare system collapsing. We are also now seeing increased infections and deaths among younger people, as well as more serious conditions of hospitalised patients.
I’m sorry to say this but, Prime Minister, you and your Government must take the blame for the invitation extended to citizens to come to Tobago for Easter. And with 50,000 and more travellers reported by your own Minister of Transport himself, who answered your call, that is more likely what triggered the explosive rate of the virus spread.
Why must you go down this road for political mileage, where it’s always blame the Opposition and where the red party must hit the yellow party for six, even when the truth is staring us starkly in the face. This only causes more division.
Prime Minister, please re-examine the road you are going down with this accusation, and make adjustments to counteract the set of circumstances we find ourselves in. Ensure your Cabinet is more honest with the population, as cheap political mileage and degradation to annihilate your opponents at any cost cannot be the best approach.
Now is the time we need all hands on deck to fight Covid-19. This behaviour is unbecoming of your status, and carries the wrong message to the population. We need you now for inspiration, to inspire a vision of the future for every citizen. To reassure the population that we can in fact fight this virus and win. To inspire people to engage in a uniting vision of staying home, staying safe, and obeying the curfew restrictions now.
This is for all of us, so we can get control of the spread, and so that we can reopen bigger, stronger and better in the future.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain