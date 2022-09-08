PM, remove Hinds now!

Literally thousands of people have been victims of violent crimes in recent years, with hundreds being murdered. More than 90 per cent of these crimes remain unsolved. The murder rate continues to escalate, and we expect it to reach over 500 by December 2022.
There continue to be murder sprees all over the country, and with the current situation with criminal activities not being addressed properly by the Commissioner of Police (Ag), we may very likely end with 590 murders, the highest number of reported murders in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.
Still, our Minister of National Security and the acting Police Commissioner have had the temerity to claim victory in crime-fighting. The average citizen wants to know if the lives of innocent people mean anything at all to the minister? And have the Government and the leadership of the Police Service become numb to the sea of crime?
What was the Prime Minister thinking when he gave this crucially important post to Fitzgerald Hinds? Surely, by now, he must realise that Minister Hinds is incapable of restoring safety and security to this country. The Rowley-led administration has constantly fed the citizens with rhetoric and distractions. However, under his direct leadership, the crime plague has only worsened. Trinidad and Tobago is crying out now for their loved ones as many fathers, mothers and children are left in a trail of anguish and despair. That is the reality of Trinidad and Tobago under Rowley’s and Hinds’ watch.
Over the past seven years, the country has been force-fed a steady diet of blame, excuses, promises and platitudes—while the lives of more and more of our countrymen are ruthlessly snuffed out. Our blood-drenched country cries out for urgent action as the carnage continues to cost us dearly. We are officially among the ten most violent societies on the entire planet.
Please, Mr Prime Minister, forget the payback to your loyal party supporters and remove Hinds now from the post of Minister of National Security and hire a competent person, someone able to measure up to all requirements needed in such a critical post. Clearly, Trinidad and Tobago has suffered and endured enough without question by your choice of giving us the likes of Mr Hinds.
Our blood-drenched and tortured people depend on your ability to make the right choice and put mechanisms in place to stop the crime scourge. Minister Hinds has done nothing at all to avert this national security crisis which we are facing now. He must go!
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain