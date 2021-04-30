The Prime Minister, as the leader of Government and the country, did a grave disservice to his office, the citizens of T&T and the Police Service when at Thursday’s news conference he made statements to the effect that the police have the power, under the Public Health Ordinance and the regulations issued by his Government, to regulate the public’s conduct in their private residences, to prevent family gatherings, and that there are penalties for persons who run afoul of those “provisions”.
While at all times in the present pandemic each and every citizen has a personal duty to act responsibly and to ensure the safety of herself, her family and all with whom she may come in contact, the Government and the Prime Minister have a corresponding duty to ensure laws governing citizens’ conduct are in existence and are stated in clear terms, so that our citizens are certain about what conduct is permitted and what conduct is prohibited.
We are still a democratic state where the passage of laws must follow a prescribed process. We are not (as yet in any event) a dictatorship, where laws can be passed by edict or news conference.
In that circumstance, one has to ask the question: what has changed in the law since the Bayside apartment complex incident in April of 2020, when the police admitted there was no law in existence that allowed them to enter onto private property and to prevent gatherings taking place there?
To my knowledge, nothing has changed in the law.
The Prime Minister therefore has a duty to explain to the public the following:
1. Precisely what law gives the police the power to enter private residential properties to break up family gatherings? Tell us what act and what section of the act does so?
2. Exactly what conduct is regulated by this “law”? What types of gatherings are prohibited? How many persons are allowed to gather? How must they be related? Can they gather to pray? To mourn a deceased loved one? Can they play music? Can they dance? Can they sing? Can they prepare meals?
3. What is the penalty that applies to this conduct the PM seeks to regulate? Is it a fine? If so, how much? Are there at present provisions and systems in place to pay such fines? Is there a jail term?
These questions must be answered not only for the protection of the public, but also for the protection of the police. The police cannot and do not act (at least not yet) based upon the direction of the Prime Minster. Their role is to enforce the law, not the directions of the Prime Minister.
They must have clarity as to the conduct they are called upon to regulate, since if sued for abuse of their power, they must be able to defend their actions by reference to some specific law of the land.
It is interesting that no Covid-19 regulation issued by the Government since March last year, up to the one issued following the Prime Minister’s news conference on Thursday, makes mention of family gatherings and its control or prohibition.
While we are in difficult times and all are carrying the burden of this pandemic (some more than others since no politician has taken a pay cut), we can only see our way out of our present situation through responsible, caring, competent and level-headed leadership.
Larry N Lalla
attorney-at-law