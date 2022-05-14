The Prime Minister tells the media to question Minister Foster Cummings. This is ministerial failure on more than one level, and quite gross.
Whatever the PM already knows, he is supposed to act upon it and accept the responsibility of what follows for doing so—not make a nudge to the press to find out what might be going on, as if they too will be doing something big guarding Ceasar’s wife.
The PM is not an orchestrator of the media.
Or on the other hand, Cummings is free and clear, but the PM is trying to stoke up a media show like a bellows.
Either way, legal action is in the offing and the PM is angling to help make it messy.
All this reflects in my letter on the Rambharat affair on collective Cabinet responsibility and individual ministerial responsibility. It would have been a good fallback note to build out of for discussing these circumstances.
Elias Galy