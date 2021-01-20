The most disturbing and distressing thing about the Prime Minister’s leadership of the country is his failure to keep control of his party’s representatives.
Their approach to the complaints of the public and ignoring of criticism is not at all acceptable, and well below the standard expected of representatives of the people.
In particular, Stuart Young seems to have no care for the needs of the population, refusing to adjust his approach to his responsibilities to provide a greater degree of transparency and reassurance to the people.
Faris Al-Rawi is another minister who seems to be above the reach of citizens. His arrogance demeans his office and does nothing to endear him to the people.
Colm Imbert stands on his own as someone who has the total confidence of the Prime Minister and who is answerable no one.
Notwithstanding the fact that the country needs the adjustment brought about by weak oil and gas prices, which appear to be on the increase because of the actions of the Middle East powerhouses, there needs to be a responsiveness of our leaders to the views of the public.
The most recent and egregious example of the arrogance of politicians, and the failure of the Prime Minister to respond, is the very topical issue of the zip line project in Tobago, which is being dealt with so dismissively by the PNM candidate who had direct responsibility for the exercise. She behaves as if it is no big deal, and seeks to place the blame on the hapless public officers, who have no recourse but to remain silent in the face of the onslaught.
The Prime Minister remains unusually silent on these matters and shows no concern for public accountability.
At the very least, one expects that he would have a quiet word with his Government’s representatives about their public utterances, and perhaps even to reassure the population that all instances of apparent financial impropriety or administrative irregularity would be treated in the appropriate manner.
His silence in the current circumstances is somewhat disconcerting.