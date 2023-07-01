PM safe from Gary court action

I’m watching my tv here and Gary Griffith came on.

He’s saying that Stanley John has failed miserably with the firearms report he wrote where it concerns Griffith when he was the commissioner of police.

The Prime Minister is saying things on national tv that could have him sued in the court. I’m willing to bet that’s the objective. He wants Griffith to sue him, so that all that Griffith succeeded in having the court hide about that report will be revealed if Griffith ever takes Satan out of his thoughts and sue the Prime Minister.

I am willing to bet anybody my next ten salaries, without taking out one red cent from them, that this country will never see any court action from Griffith about what the Prime Minister had to say that is in the Stanley John report.

Glen Providence

Your gender, your business

Verily I say unto you, Man, that you have the right to use, abuse or misuse your body any which way you choose to, so long as you do not impose your choices on your neighbours, friends, and especially on your enemies, since there is likelier to be hostile, even war-like punishment for one’s refusal to submit to the will of the others, which must be wrong in any culture, belief or ethnicity; further, I retain my right to practise within the privacy of my castle, however humble such edifice may be, acts between me and my mate that bring us immense pleasure, that do not impinge on the freedoms of others, least of all on children who do not have the maturity to rationally determine what is good for them, and what is not.

Coalition started

Ten months ago in my column, “Coalition coming”, I said, “Sooner or later, it will happen. As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).”

The Peter Principle pitfall

The name Dr Laurence J Peter probably does not mean anything to you currently, but I feel certain that by the end of this column his will become a name you quote regularly. He is the ­eponymous developer of The ­Peter Principle, a satirical management concept that was founded in the ’60s but evolved to where it is now considered a serious dissection of the paucity of promotion tactics within the standard corporate hierarchy.

Poised for possibility

In a region sliced and diced by European colonialism and reconstructed on the pillars of division for over 450 years, the endurance of the Caribbean Community, Caricom, even for the comparatively short period of 50 years, is an achievement to be celebrated.

The Light that shone in the West

On June 21, the incumbent Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, pronounced that The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has fallen from its scientific research mission. At the time, he was celebrating The UWI’s 75th anniversary, and the 70th anniversary of its Seismic Research Centre (SRC) (Express, June 23).

PM safe from Gary court action

