PM safe from Gary court action

I’m watching my tv here and Gary Griffith came on.
He’s saying that Stanley John has failed miserably with the firearms report he wrote where it concerns Griffith when he was the commissioner of police.
The Prime Minister is saying things on national tv that could have him sued in the court. I’m willing to bet that’s the objective. He wants Griffith to sue him, so that all that Griffith succeeded in having the court hide about that report will be revealed if Griffith ever takes Satan out of his thoughts and sue the Prime Minister.
I am willing to bet anybody my next ten salaries, without taking out one red cent from them, that this country will never see any court action from Griffith about what the Prime Minister had to say that is in the Stanley John report.
Glen Providence