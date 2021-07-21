At least nine murders were recorded on Wednesday, July 14, in less than 12 hours during a state of emergency. This is scary, to say the least.
Murders continue unabated, while the citizens suffer and the new National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds doesn’t seem to have a clue how to address the problem.
No one is addressing the frightening fact that we are in a state of emergency and the murders are at this rate.
The minister is already making excuses for what looks like another terrible appointment, a square peg to fit a round hole, and his tenure looks like another imminent failure in this ministry.
His demeanour and posturing is already going down the line of having too much hubris and to blame others for his failures, making more excuses so as to prepare our citizens beforehand for more murders, more robberies, more gang-related crimes and more kidnapping.
Let the minister get his act together fast and hear the cries of our citizens.
Please, let him see the pictures of the victims and really hear the anguish in their cries—the cries of the mothers who lost their children, the cries of the families that lost their loved ones—and let him take note of the atmosphere of the utter terror and despair that has taken hold of our daily lives in Trinidad and Tobago.
We are faced with a pandemic, with unprecedented job losses and, now, killing fields across the country.
I wonder—does this administration really appreciate the torture and anguish of these citizens who cry out for justice, but it never comes? Do they really hear these cries?
Literally thousands of people have been the victims of violent crimes in recent years, with hundreds being murdered just this year.
More than 90 per cent of these crimes remain unsolved, and you wonder why we all have lost faith in people like our minister of national security and TTPS.
In a state of emergency, where everyone is under lockdown and police patrols are prominent throughout the twin islands, we should not be experiencing this number of murders in 12 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Police Service has increased powers to curb this crime wave that challenges us across the country, that affects the lives of our citizens and their safety.
Plus the Police Service has had the temerity to make announcements, ever so often, claiming victory in crime fighting.
Don’t the lives of innocent people mean anything to them anymore?
Our Government has failed us drastically in this area, and continues to fail us, and unless the Prime Minister himself steps up and takes control of this crime epidemic, addresses the situation head-on, we are lost in a sea of death, lawlessness and the continuing destruction of the very fibre of our democracy.
Trinidad and Tobago is a lawless land, on the dark and ruinous road to anarchy. I’m sorry to say it, but that’s where we are!
The country has been given excuse upon excuse, with a steady amount of blame on the previous regime, and promises to do better, while the lives of more and more of our loved ones are ruthlessly snuffed out.
We are tired of the same excuses over and over, and all our confidence has long expired.
The price has been too high to pay, so the time has come for the leadership to make a diligent effort to make Trinidad and Tobago safe again.
Our people can no longer suffer nor tolerate this crime epidemic and trying to fit square pegs into round holes to do a job they may not be qualified or fit to perform.
The murders, the rising death toll, the feeling of being unsafe in our businesses and in our homes have gone on too long. We cannot take the doubt and the despair anymore with the state of affairs in T&T.
Mr Prime Minister, the time to make good on your promises, when you took up the job as the Government of T&T to serve all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, is now—and we ask that you do something to save our lives and our livelihoods.
Neil Gosine
insurance executive and former NP chairman