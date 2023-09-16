Prime Minister Keith Rowley, at the opening of Parliament, once again put blame for the spiralling crime situation in the country in the hands of the Opposition members of government.

This is rather confusing. Is he implying that without the support of the Opposition, absolutely no measures can be taken to fight crime effectively?

It is no secret that everybody knows where the vast majority of criminals for various violent crimes come from. For example, many home invasion perpetrators who operate throughout the country are from East Port of Spain. This has been stated time and time again by the TTPS.

Does the Government require the Opposition to issue a state of emergency in those areas where the getaway cars immediately return after home invasions?

Likewise, all the big gang drug blocks and headquarters are well-known; same can be done in those areas.

It seems the Prime Minister is reluctant to take effective crime measures and prefers to lay blame, whilst citizens continue to be killed and robbed in home invasions on a daily basis.

Blaming the Opposition and depending on the TTPS to arrest crimes by reacting to instances of crime will never bring down the level of criminal activity; in fact, the gang leaders will be more enthusiastic to continue their criminal ways.

J Deering

Maraval

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mamaguy in reflection season

Mamaguy in reflection season

There is a discernible season, which commences on August 31, Independence Day, and ends when the annual National Awards ceremony takes place on the evening of Republic Day on September 24, which falls next Sunday.

Fundamentally farcical

Fundamentally farcical

There is an underlying absurdity in the governance of Trinidad and Tobago. We recently had elaborate celebrations and ceremony for Independence Day and for the opening of Parliament. Pomp, parades, posturing, pontifications. Fundamentally farcical. This shambolic state, the instrument of our very independence, is now wallowing in its worse inefficiencies ever, failing abysmally in its obligations to the “sovereign people”.

Forex uncertainties

Forex uncertainties

The decision by Republic Bank Ltd to reduce its customers’ access to US dollars through credit cards has aroused concerns, once again, about a shortage of foreign exchange. Yet, if we are to believe Government spokesmen, such fears are entirely unfounded.

Power in the barrel of a gun

Power in the barrel of a gun

Like most people who live in this country, many of whom, like me, will never leave the twin-island republic to live any­where else in the world, I am not only concerned but I am disturbed by what seems to be a deteriorating crime situation, especially crime that involves violence. At a recent news conference, I heard Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, not for the first time say, “We have become a very violent society.” Judging from the reports of criminal activities that we get in the media, that perception seems to be the truth.

Water: from Wrightson to Marvin

Water: from Wrightson to Marvin

“Our mission of ‘water for all ’ is the assertion of a basic human right as enshrined in the constitution of Trinidad and Tobago—namely, the right of the individual to life... Providing water for all our people provides for equality and equal opportunity...”

Our truant Prime Minister

Our truant Prime Minister

On September 8, the House of Representatives debated the politi­cal anarchy and runaway violence in Haiti and how we, in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), can help to bring that country back to poli­tical stability. AG Reginald Armour assured us that T&T’s Government is “trying to help Haiti, but that troubled nation must be addressed with care, not loud sound bites”.