Prime Minister Keith Rowley, at the opening of Parliament, once again put blame for the spiralling crime situation in the country in the hands of the Opposition members of government.
This is rather confusing. Is he implying that without the support of the Opposition, absolutely no measures can be taken to fight crime effectively?
It is no secret that everybody knows where the vast majority of criminals for various violent crimes come from. For example, many home invasion perpetrators who operate throughout the country are from East Port of Spain. This has been stated time and time again by the TTPS.
Does the Government require the Opposition to issue a state of emergency in those areas where the getaway cars immediately return after home invasions?
Likewise, all the big gang drug blocks and headquarters are well-known; same can be done in those areas.
It seems the Prime Minister is reluctant to take effective crime measures and prefers to lay blame, whilst citizens continue to be killed and robbed in home invasions on a daily basis.
Blaming the Opposition and depending on the TTPS to arrest crimes by reacting to instances of crime will never bring down the level of criminal activity; in fact, the gang leaders will be more enthusiastic to continue their criminal ways.
J Deering
Maraval