PM, take time for self-care

An open letter to my Prime Minister, the new grandfather:
Dear Prime Minister,
When you speak, I listen, like many others young and old. We all listen closely. If we miss the “live” message, we go to conventional or social media to find it.
So, it was on Anslem Gibbs’ Twitter feed of December 3 that I found a shocking clip from a recent news conference. Straight away, I switched to corporate communication mode and tried to picture the pre-conference briefing.
Before helping you to the podium, like a good professional, “Briefing Boss” is saying: “Remember, Sir, our key messages are four: I’ve never been to a whore house; I’ve never drunk alcohol and got drunk; I’m minding one family; I’ve never bought cigarettes.
“Let’s do this.”
But then I snapped back to reality. I concluded those messages were not from any “Briefing Boss”. That was you. And nobody, including “Briefing Boss”, had the courage to say out loud that it was a bad idea.
What did you plan to achieve with those four messages? What action do you want the citizen in the street to take after hearing those messages?
In my opinion, nobody cares whether you visit whore houses, get drunk, support outside children or buy cigarettes. We care about your doing your job as Prime Minister.
Let me remind you what the Parliament website says: “He presides over the Cabinet and is responsible for the allocation of functions among Ministers.
“Apart from being the leader of the Cabinet, which has effective control of the nation’s affairs, the Prime Minister keeps the President fully informed concerning the general conduct of the Government, and shall furnish the President with such information as he may request with respect to any particular matter relating to the government.
“The Office of the Prime Minister is also responsible for constitutional matters, national statistics, public holidays, national awards, ecclesiastical affairs and library services.”
That is your job description. So, what is happening in your head? Why remind us of earlier suggestions of misconduct? Were you feeling anxious? A few weeks ago, you did ask us for a break. Is this another sign that you really need to get away from the pressure?
I understand you feel the need to respond to the continuous attacks from all quarters, led by the Opposition. But using the prime minister’s podium to vent is not right. You have been in public life for more than 30 years, so you know you have to separate your roles as prime minister, political leader and breadwinner.
As prime minister, you are on a world stage where leaders usually display politeness and dignity. On Piggott’s Corner, you are riling up the party faithful; you can talk about which family you are supporting. On the golf course, well, anything goes.
If your intention was to respond to the “Townhousegate” issue, which is growing legs, then using the prime ministerial podium was not a good idea.
Mr Prime Minister, please use the Christmas season for some good R&R—rest and recovery, and to love up your grandchildren because “de journey now start”.
It would be unfortunate for you to provide material to strengthen rumours about your wellness, as happened with your now-late predecessor, former prime minister Patrick Manning.
Self-care is important for your mental well-being and rational judgment.
Dennise Demming
Diego Martin