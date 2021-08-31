PM, time to make the leap

Honourable Prime Minister and Honourable Leader of the Opposition, please join hands and make the Covid-19 vaccination mandatory—now! We cannot afford to let the Delta variant permeate our country.
Our country is clearly divided between vaccinated and unvaccinated, and this could lead to serious issues/divisions between both parties. That’s one of the reasons we have laws—to protect citizens.
With the advent of the Delta variant, the difference of opinion between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated will definitely grow since this variant is proven to even affect those who are vaccinated. Soon we will have to follow the rest of the world and set up systems where we separate those vaccinated from those unvaccinated, eg, in restaurants, cinemas and public places and even schools. This may even spread to local and international travel.
Public health officials say a Covid-19 outbreak at an Oregon assisted living facility that has infected 64 people and killed five began with an unvaccinated worker. Meanwhile, the US state of Alabama claims that since April there have been 1,230 virus deaths—91 per cent among the unvaccinated. Of the nine per cent who were fully vaccinated and died, nearly all were among the elderly or had serious chronic health problems.
I laud Archbishop Jason Gordon’s passionate plea, where he practically begged citizens to take the vaccine to save our nation. He lamented that the country is at a crossroad, and warned about the “Facebook doctorates” who give advice based on unscientific means.
Nearly all Covid deaths in the US are among the unvaccinated—a staggering demonstration of how effective shots have been. North Carolina Department of Health released new data showing that unvaccinated people were 15.4 times, or 1,540 per cent, more likely to die from Covid during the four-week period ending August 2021. Unvaccinated people were also 4.4 times, or 440 per cent, more likely to catch Covid-19 than vaccinated people.
“It’s soul-draining: health workers deployed to Covid hot zones are overwhelmed by deaths among the unvaccinated,” says Washington correspondent Lev Facher. The state of Louisiana has 38 per cent of its population fully vaccinated.
There were approximately 300 cases of people getting the virus in June this year, and this is has now risen to 5,000 cases. The population of Louisiana is approximately 4.7 million.
We have less than 40 per cent of our population fully vaccinated and we had 201 deaths in the month of August—not counting Monday and Independence Day. Jamaica, which is in a week of strict lockdown, reported a new record high for new Covid cases for a 24-hour period—929 cases and 21 deaths! The new cases comprise 540 females and 329 males with ages ranging from one day to 97 years! The dead ranged from 33 years to 76 years.
Mr Prime Minister, make our Independence Day gift one of making the vaccination mandatory so that we can gain independence from the Covid-19 threat. Science has proven vaccination is the only way to stop the Covid-19 virus. You have tried many things thus far—it’s time to make your final leap to curb the spread.
Terrence Kalloo
via e-mail