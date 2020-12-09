In my assessment of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, I have tended to give him a bare pass. But his recent comments on pepper spray have caused him to dip below 50 per cent for the first time.
In essence, he said if we made it legal, it could fall into the hands of criminals. So? If, at this stage, the PM hasn’t learned that something being illegal is not an impediment to criminals, he’ll never learn. I’m disappointed that’s the kind of logic that runs this country.
First of all, no self-respecting criminal would bother with pepper spray when he can have his choice of sophisticated weapons that not even the TTPS can match. For him, it’s much safer spraying you with bullets from ten feet away than spraying pepper from close quarters.
If we follow the PM’s thinking, the criminals got all their weapons legally?
And, secondly, if a criminal really wanted pepper spray, you really think it being illegal is a problem?
The only people the PM is denying with his silly argument are those who can really benefit from it—the ordinary person who wants to defend against a petty bandit.
In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, still not too bothered about catching murderers (for him, getting killed is not as important a crime as failing to wear a silly mask or congregating with friends), is gung-ho about pepper spray and guns for women.
It seems that, once again, the CoP has out-gunned the PM?