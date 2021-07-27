Enough is enough. The pretence of “independent columnist” cannot be used in the case of Errol Pilgrim, and this charade must be put to an end.
It’s not that there is a hidden bias in what otherwise appears to be objective journalism. Pilgrim, who is described in the Express as a “veteran journalist”, is completely open in his unquestioning and unwavering support for the People’s National Movement (PNM), and his virulent opposition to the United National Congress (UNC).
For example, in his column on Monday, he speaks of the UNC’s “surfeit of crassness and hypocrisy”, deems it fortunate that the UNC is not in office, calls its policies “self-serving”, berates the Opposition’s “weakening the Government’s resolve”, and on and on. He calls it “irrational public ire” when citizens question the PNM’s excessive use of the motor vehicle allowance during this time of belt-tightening, job losses and forced income deprivation.
At the same time, Pilgrim sermonises that public servants “will find a genuine comfort in the knowledge that the integrity of the administration they voted into office in August 2020 has not wavered”.
Moreover, Pilgrim goes even beyond blatant platform thumping, which is incredible for someone who is billing himself as a veteran journalist. A journalist—even one who openly supports a political party—must at least stick with the facts. But Pilgrim feels free to make up his own “facts”.
For instance, he makes the false assertion that Kamla Persad-Bissessar “stoutly defended the action of her housing minister buying a series of high-end vehicles for himself under the terms of his engagement”, or that the Opposition Leader argued that “her colleague was well within his right to help a friend with transport”.
None of these is true, and Pilgrim does not bother to back up his assertions with factual references. Being a “veteran journalist” does not exempt one from following the basic rules of journalism.
Indeed, the media has a preponderance of open PNM supporters, or implicit supporters who rarely or never criticise the PNM, but always train their guns on the Opposition. Even for the few times that the PNM may be criticised by these persons (or even by some of the newspapers’ editorialists), they feel it obligatory to add “and also the UNC” at the end. It is as if they are scared to simply criticise the PNM, and are afraid to make the conclusions to which the facts inescapably draw them. Perhaps it is fear of victimisation, bullying or public ridicule by the Prime Minister.
There is an important concept in political science called the “Overton Window”. This describes the phenomenon that at any given time there is a window of possibilities that are seen as politically acceptable to the population, others that are seen as “radical”, and other ideas and policies which are too extreme to be even stated in the mainstream.
The position of the Overton Window changes and has changed over time as the window “moves” in one direction or the other. The media plays a large role in helping to determine what is considered as acceptable mainstream thought and what is considered as extreme at any given moment.
With the excessive number of pro-PNM or PNM-friendly journalists being presented to the country as being “independent”, this profoundly shapes political discourse in Trinidad and Tobago. To be centrist in this environment is to be pro-PNM and pro-Government. On the other hand, to be labelled pro-UNC is to be seen as barely respectable, and sometimes even unacceptable to the mainstream.
This needs to be remedied.
We are not calling for the censorship or firing of any voices. What we are calling for, however, is honesty. One cannot be an open PNM cheerleader and then hide behind the label of being a veteran journalist.
Additionally, there needs to be a wider diversity of voices. If there are naked PNM cheerleaders allowed to be published in the newspapers freely, then naked supporters of the official Opposition party must also be given space as well.
Supporters of other parties that don’t have enough support to win a seat can also be given space. We must shift the Overton Window towards a fair centre which reflects all the views of the country, instead of being centred to accommodate PNM fanatics, as it currently is.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
public relations officer
United National Congress