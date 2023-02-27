Dear Mr Roberts,
It with a great sense of dismay, that as one of the former candidates for the post of leader of People’s National Movement Party (PNM), that I am constrained to request publicly the responses to critical issues that impact on the very integrity and credibility of the internal election process. This has become necessary given the failure or neglect of the PNM Electoral Committee, of which you were Secretary at the relevant times, to respond privately to request for clarification made by my then campaign manager. The issues are the following-
a. Stamping the number on the ballet booklet to be placed in the ballot box of the consecutive number in which the elector voted. What that simply means is that once it was verified by the Party’s Electoral List that the person was eligible to vote, the consecutive number in which the person voted and the name attached to that number was crossed out. However the consecutive number was then stamped on the voting ballot ticket which was then entered into the ballot box.
We were never told of this anomaly and only discovered same on the first day of voting, November 17, 2022, when voting had already commenced. This, although the voting rules were to be provided on the day of registration which was not the case.
We learnt of this development from complaints from persons who felt that their choice could easily be retraced as the ballot booklets with names and numbers were the property of the PNM Internal Elections body and could be cross-referenced to the number stamped on the ballot booklet.
We wrote to Mr Anthony Roberts, chairman of the Elections Supervisory Committee, by e-mail marked VERY URGENT, dated November 30, 2022 headed Record of Voters Retained With Ballot Books for an explanation in what we consider to be a highly irregular process and certainly contrary to democratic principles
After more than two months of silence and complete disregard of a legitimate request, I look froward to a public explanation regarding same. Certainly, the later verbal assurance that the front page of the ballot booklet with the number stamped would be removed before counting commenced provided little comfort). The deed was already done.
b. Regarding the process adopted to increase the number of voting dates to which process we objected by way of judicial proceedings, it may be recalled at the actual hearing of the matter, when issues of the custody and safe keeping of the ballot boxes were raised, assurances for the first time, were given to the court that the boxes with the ballots cast would be placed in the safe keeping of one of the top and highly respected accounting firms, Pannell Kerr Forster. The firm appointed would oversee the voting process from custody of the boxes to counting and declaring the voting outcome. From our own observation, it appeared on the day of the Annual Convention, there was no personnel representing the firm.
However what is more troubling, is to date the firm has yet to release its independent audited report and the breakdown of the votes received by each candidate per constituency and polling station. Accordingly, my campaign manager, after much hesitation, by letter dated February 16, 2023, requested same from the manager of the firm as to whether same was done, particularly given the assurance to the court as to the professional independence of the firm selected. To date, we have not received the information requested.
Given the passage of time and the apparent intention not to respond, which strike at the heart of our democratic principles and the very integrity upon which the PNM is founded, I look forward to a public response to these legitimate queries.